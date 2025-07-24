Community reflects on 10-year anniversary of Grand 16 Theatre shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. — The words “Lafayette Strong” brought a grieving community together during one of the city’s darkest moments. Ten years ago, on July 23, 2015, a gunman opened fire inside the Grand 16 movie theatre on Johnston Street, injuring nine and killing two before turning the gun on himself.

As the city marks a decade since the tragedy, those who were there still carry its weight.

“Anytime July 23rd comes around, it’s always a hollow day, a very dark day in Lafayette,” said Lieutenant Jace Quebedeaux, the first law enforcement officer to arrive on scene.

Quebedeaux had been en route to another call nearby when he was dispatched to the theater. His response time was just 12 seconds.

“When I got to the parking lot, I could immediately see that there were people already outside of the Grand,” he said. “As well as people starting to filter out in droves coming out."

Quebedeaux and three other officers entered the theater and ran straight toward the location of gunfire. Later, they would be honored for their bravery.

“You always remember the incident,” he said. “You’re certainly sympathetic toward the victims.”

Among the lives lost were 21-year-old Mayci Breaux and 33-year-old Jillian Johnson. Their memories continue to resonate in the hearts of family members and community members.

Joey Durel, Lafayette’s city-parish president at the time, recalled how the tragedy united residents.

“It didn’t change the nature of Lafayette. It didn’t change who or what Lafayette was,” Durel said. “But it surely affected everybody for quite some time after that.”

In a statement to KATC, Mayci Breaux’s mother, Dondie LeBlanc Breaux, expressed appreciation for the continued support her family still receives.

“Even though I miss my daughter with all of my heart, I am just so blessed and thankful for everyone that still prays for our family."

A scholarship was later established in Mayci’s name for students pursuing a career in radiologic technology, a dream her mother shared her daughter had since high school.

Ten years have passed, and the city has grown in many ways. But each July, the anniversary serves as a powerful reminder to hold loved ones close and that community, love, and support go a long way.

“I still say a prayer for those girls every night,” said Durel. “And I haven’t stopped since the day it happened.”