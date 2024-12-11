LCG announces plans to revitalize Bertrand Drive

LAFAYETTE PARISH — City officials revealed plans for the Bertrand Drive Revitalization Project in an effort to improve safety and mobility in Lafayette.

The plan, which will connect Cajun Field to Moncus Park, aims to address challenges, like incomplete sidewalks and utility pole obstructions. It includes the construction of new sidewalks and pathways and improvements to traffic flow—all part of an effort to make Lafayette safer and more vibrant.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, the vision for the project includes economic revitalization along the corridor, 6-foot sidewalks on the east side of Bertrand, traffic flow improvements and accessible, 12-foot shared use pathways.

In a statement to media, Mayor-President Monique Boulet said, “This project will be a great connector of more than three miles of urban trails from Moncus Park to Blackham Coliseum and will serve as a launching pad for the Johnston street revitalization project—all aimed at making Lafayette a safer, more vibrant place for everyone.”

Despite the promise of new infrastructure, some local business owners have mixed reactions. Kathy Aycock, co-owner and director of First Years Early Childhood, has concerns about how the project might impact her business.

“How it is going to affect our business?" questioned Aycock. "Will people be able to get to us, will they not be able to get to us?”

Tim Metcalf, owner of Deano's Pizza, said he welcomed the idea but had questions about the plan.

"We think it's a much-needed project for Lafayette—more pedestrian and bike-friendly—but, of course, the other side is the construction. How long will it take? How long will it block traffic in front of my business, making it harder for my customers to get to me?" Metcalf said.

LCG says neighbors will have a chance to give their input on the plan at a public meeting on December 18th. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. in South Louisiana Community College (SoLaCC)’s Devalcourt Auditorium (320 Devalcourt Street).

