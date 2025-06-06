LaMARC Program in Lafayette empowers youth to help prevent juvenile crime

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Multi-Agency Resource Center (LaMARC) is hoping to equip local children with the tools, resources and support they need to avoid entering the juvenile justice system. The program wants to intervene before it's too late.

"This is our diversion program, and it's to curtail some of the crime that is happening in some these area. We see the different things that are happening, but the LaMARC is here in this community to help our kids become better," Nicolette Gordon, public information director for the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, told KATC.

The event featured a crawfish boil to express gratitude to everyone who contributes to the agency's success and to celebrate the positive impact of the program.

"We're seeing some really great numbers," said Gordon."They're coming in, finding out that we have great resources, great counselors and great directors to help them strive."

Among the program's participants is 12-year-old Kayton Celestine, who shared his journey of improvement.

"It builds up knowledge and courage. Like a year ago, I was like, I don't want to say bad but good at the same time, but like now I'm fully good. Now, I do good in school," Celestine said.

For those like Celestine who may find themselves on a similar path in life, he had a message.

"Y'all don't need to come to this program if you're being good," he said. "If y'all do, do your best."

A community closet is also available at 2100 Jefferson Street, where the LaMarc program operates. The closet is named after 22-year-old Parker Anthony Romero, who died in a car crash last year.

The closet is open to any youth in the area who need food, personal hygiene items, clothes or shoes.