Friday crash leaves 22-year-old Maurice resident dead

A Friday afternoon crash has claimed the life of a 22-year-old Maurice man.

State Police say Parker Anthony Romero, 22, was driving a pick-up west on La. 92 near Allen Road in Vermilion Parish at around 1 p.m. on Friday.

For reasons still under investigation, the truck ran off the road to the right and hit a tree. Troopers said Romero was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff a short time later. While impairment is unknown, a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis; this crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: "While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. According to the Louisiana State University Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety (CARTS), 41 percent of drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2023 were not wearing a seat belt. Making good choices while in motor vehicles, such as ensuring every occupant properly wears a seat belt, every ride, every time, can often mean the difference between life and death."

Troop I has investigated seven fatal crashes, resulting in seven deaths in 2024.