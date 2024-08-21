Lake Farm Road completion to help with traffic congestion

LAFAYETTE, La. — Residents of Lafayette can look forward to a smoother and potentially shorter daily commute with the completion of the Lake Farm Road Extension Project.

The newly constructed road - which connects Kaliste Saloom Road to Settlers Trace - is positioned between major retail hubs, including Target, Whole Foods, and other popular stores, making it a busy area if you are a commuter.

The road is designed to link two of Lafayette's busiest corridors—Kaliste Saloom Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

This new connection is expected to significantly ease the heavy traffic congestion that has been a growing issue on the south side of town, officials say.

Christopher Owens is a longtime Lafayette resident who has lived in the Hub City since 2009. He has seen traffic conditions worsen over the years and is looking forward to using the road again.

"It’s become a lot more congested, especially in the mornings with school traffic and during the evening rush hour," Owens said.

KATC spoke with Warren Abadie, Director of Traffic, Roads, and Bridges for Lafayette Consolidated Government, about the motivation behind the project.

"Lake Farm Road serves as a parallel route to Ambassador Caffery, one of the most congested corridors in the city. Any local connection that can provide parallel access to a congested roadway is beneficial from a traffic standpoint," Abadie says.

Abadie tells KATC that LCG are in the planning stages to potentially extend Lake Farm Road to Verot School Road, to further enhancing traffic flow in the area.