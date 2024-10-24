Lafayette Utilities System tackles backlog of water line repairs

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) is addressing a backlog of nearly 1,000 work orders as it seeks to repair the city's main water lines, a problem fueled by severe weather and environmental impacts.

Since March, when the issue was first brought before city leaders at a city council meeting, LUS has made progress, reducing the backlog from nearly 1,300 to approximately 900 orders. However, many customers continue to experience delays in service.

Among those affected is Janel McCartney, who has been on the waitlist for a year. “I can wash dishes, or I can wash the car, but I can’t do both,” she lamented, expressing frustration with the extended delays. McCartney reported that LUS crews finally visited her home after eight months.

“It took them two months to even look at it, and at that point, they still had no ETA,” she said. “Since then, I have not been able to use my washing machine at all.”

Stewart noted that a combination of last year’s drought, February’s freeze, and the aging infrastructure in parts of the city contributed to the damage. “When you put a water system through extreme weather, the weakest parts will break—the joints, the turns, the connections,” he explained.

Additionally, LUS faces staffing challenges, with 13 positions currently unfilled in the water distribution area. “When we’re short three or four crews, it becomes an issue,” Stewart said.

LUS is investing $3 million to address these issues, but Stewart cautioned that it will take time to resolve all outstanding repairs.