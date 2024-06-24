Lafayette Sheriff's Annual Youth Golf Tournament returns

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Annual Youth Golf Clinic kicked off Tuesday, June 18 at the Wetlands Golf Course.

According to Sheriff Mark Garber, the Youth Golf Clinic, open to all children between the ages of six and 17, ran from Tuesday, June 18, 2024, through Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The Youth Golf Tournament will be Wednesday, June 26, 2024, and Thursday, June 27, 2024, on the Hebert Municipal Golf Course, located at 1121 Mudd Avenue. Children ages six to 11 can play on Wednesday, while 12- to 17-year-olds can play that Thursday.

Each child will receive a T-shirt, lunch, drinks, golf balls, tees and golf clubs if needed (subject to availability). Door prizes will also be awarded, as stated by the Sheriff's Office.

The Tournament is offered free of charge.

"When you teach your children how to play golf, you'll also be teaching them lessons about life. Not only will they learn patience and good manners, but they'll also need to learn about concentration and discipline if they wish to improve," said Chris Arceneaux, Head Golf Professional at Jay & Lionel Hebert Golf Course. "By teaching your kids how to play golf, you're introducing them to a sport they may be able to play for the rest of the lives."

For more information, click here.

Completed forms can be emailed to amy.daigle@lafayettesheriff.com, faxed to 337-236-3943, or dropped off at Jay & Lionel Hebert Golf Course (1121 Mudd Avenue, Lafayette, LA, 70501, 337-291-5557).