Lafayette residents invited to Town Hall on LUS Bonin Redevelopment, University Avenue Corridor projects

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Residents can learn about the latest developments regarding the LUS Bonin Redevelopment and University Avenue Corridor projects at a town hall meeting today.

District 1 Lafayette City Councilman Elroy Broussard will host the event, which is designed to provide community members an opportunity to ask questions and share feedback on the ongoing projects.

"This meeting gives residents the chance to have their voices heard on work that directly impacts their community and to get the latest updates on these vital projects," said Broussard.

Directors and engineers from LUS, along with representatives from the Public Works Department and Traffic, Roads & Bridges Department, will be present to provide information on each project.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the parish hall of Saint Anthony Catholic Church, 600 Madeline Ave./615 Edison St., Lafayette.