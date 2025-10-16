Lafayette Renaissance Tigers honor fallen teammate

LAFAYETTE, La. — At Lafayette Renaissance, the Tigers will face off the Welsh Greyhounds in a district matchup on Friday, but the focus ahead of the game isn’t just on football.

Before kickoff, KATC is turning its attention to how the team has been huddling together off the field, supporting each other after the loss of one of their own.

Alaya Christian was 17 years old when she was killed during Mardi Gras in Mamou. To honor her memory, the Tigers wear special shirts with her nickname, "Lay".

"She was a girl who was really well known around campus. She was so involved in a lot of activities and groups, always smiling and always happy. She was a joy to be around," Coach Hunter Landry said.

Christian's impact on her teammates extends far beyond the football field. Her younger brother, Kamren Benton who plays defensive back for the team, described his feelings toward the commemorative shirts.

"It was shocking, but I knew they all loved her," Benton shared.

Often, Benton thinks of his sister, who was an athletic trainer for the Tigers, during games and practices.

"It really would just be a lot on my mind, thinking about how she would impact us. She probably tried to talk some sense into my mind, telling us to keep being focused, we got this," he said.

Her caring nature as a big sister figure to the team continues to inspire the Tigers. When asked what Christian would tell the team before Friday night's game, Benton knew exactly what she would say.

"Focus." he said. "She would make sure I would eat and stay hydrated and she would stretch me because I catch cramps a couple times."

For the team, wearing these shirts is more than a gesture. It’s a symbol of remembrance for their trainer, their friend and their family.

"They showed us how to love one another and take time with each other, and from the shirts—that gave it more," Benton said. "It showed how much they loved us and cared about us. And it wasn't just about football, it was about us in general and making us better."

As the Tigers prepare to take on the Greyhounds, they carry Christian's spirit with them, supporting each other both on and off the field, in her memory.

