LAFAYETTE, La. — Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette died in the line of duty on July 25 during a stand off in Jeanerette.

Left to remember him are his mother, wife, five children and so many others mourning his loss.

In memory of Cpl. Jolivette, the Lafayette Police Department will be holding a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m.

The vigil will take place at the Lafayette Police Department at 900 E. University Ave. in Lafayette.