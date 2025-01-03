Lafayette Parish swears in Justin Centanni as new Parish Assessor

Lafayette assessor, Conrad Comeaux is retiring and passing the baton to Justin Centanni.

Centanni swearing in ceremony was held Thursday at the Lafayette Parish Assessor's Office. Neighbors in the community celebrated with Centanni and his family.

Centanni ensures as the new assessor he will make sure Lafayette residents won’t get taken advantage of with their taxes.

“To make sure our residents are continuing to get value for the taxes that they pay," Centanni said. "To make sure they aren’t over taxed, and to make sure we are providing the customer service that they deserve.”

Centanni says he thanks the residents of Lafayette for their support.