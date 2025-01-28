Lafayette Parish Schools face boil water advisories following winter storm

LAFAYETTE, La. — The impact of last week's historic winter weather event continues to be felt in Acadiana.

As of Monday morning, 10 schools had been placed under a boil water advisory because of the weather event, according to the Lafayette Parish School System.

Currently, only two schools remain under the boil order: Ossun Elementary and Milton Elementary/Middle School.

Roddy Bergeron, a school board member for District Six, explained that students and staff can still use restrooms, wash their hands and prepare meals, as long as the water is boiled first.

The advisories for these schools are expected to remain in effect through Jan. 28th.

"The school system is advising parents to send their children with bottled water if possible, but we will also be providing bottled water at the campuses," Bergeron said. "Parents should remind their children to avoid drinking water from sinks or water fountains."

Bergeron also said the school system is following guidelines from Lafayette Utilities System to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

"We’re doing all the proper precautions that LUS has recommended to make sure the water systems are safe and the kids have a safe environment," he said.

To see an updated list of the boil orders, click here.

