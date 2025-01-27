Rescinded Boil Orders

Many of Acadiana's water systems had to issue boil orders last week as a precaution after dangerous drops in pressure during the cold weather.

To see the list of boil orders, click here

If you're under a boil order and you haven't been notified that it was lifted, or you don't see it listed here, you should assume you're still under a boil order.

Here's the list of systems that have told us their tests were clear and the boil orders were cancelled:

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in the area north of I-10. Water samples collected by LUS under the guidance of the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health have been cleared.

After a boil advisory, customers should:

• Dispose of the next three batches of ice from ice makers

• Run empty dishwasher one time on the hottest or sanitize setting

• Unscrew faucet aerators, run water for 5 minutes then clean and reinstall the aerator

The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for city of Youngsville customers. Please note, this is only for city of Youngsville water customers and does not include Milton Water.

Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) in New Iberia, Louisiana is RESCINDING the Boil Water Advisory (BWA) for its Iberia Parish service area including the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville, Lydia, Avery Island, Port of Iberia and customers served in the unincorporated areas of the Parish. Water samples were collected, tested and verified that the water is safe for consumption. We are pleased to report that our water system is back to normal operating pressures and operations. If you have any questions or need any additional information please go to our website at www.louisianawater.com or contact our LAWCO New Iberia customer service office at (337) 365-0002.

