Several of Acadiana's water systems have been impacted by the weather and have issued boil orders.

Here's a list of what we've found:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Milton Water System has been impacted by the freeze, which has triggered a boil advisory for portions of Youngsville . Earlier today, the Milton Water System went offline due to components freezing and without prior coordination with Youngsville officials a valve was opened to access water from LUS. This caused a rapid drawdown in water pressure in the LUS system, which supplies water to the Youngsville system. Because of the reduction in pressure, DHH has issued a boil advisory for all Youngsville Wholesale System customers. The order has been issued out of an abundance of caution, because a drop in pressure can increase the risk of contaminants entering the water supply. This advisory applies only to the areas of Youngsville within the city limits that are served by the LUS Wholesale System. Areas directly served by the City of Youngsville Water Plant (downtown Youngsville) are not affected. If you have any questions, call City of Youngsville Public Works/Water System at 337-857-4181.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

*** Please be advised, effective immediately, a boil advisory has been issued to the customers of the Savoy-Swords Water System, Inc. until further notice.

AFFECTED AREAS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Highway 190 heading East of the Savoy-Swords Water System, Inc Building towards Lawtell, Wayne Rd, J&J Zydeco Rd, Hwy 752, Belleau Rd, Gallow Rd, Pitre Rd, Joe W. Rd, Jesse B Rd, Moline Rd and Chanteberry Rd.***