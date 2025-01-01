Lafayette Parish Recycles Christmas Trees into Nutrient-Rich Compost

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. — Thousands of pounds of tree trimmings, yard waste, and a small percentage of Christmas trees are being recycled into compost at the Lafayette Consolidated Government's (LCG) Dean Domingues Compost Facility.

Gregory Guidroz, recycling supervisor at LCG, gave us a look inside the composting process.

“How high do you think this is?” KATC’s Paris Flannigan asked, pointing to towering piles of tree trimmings and green waste. “As high as we can stack it, I would say 12 to 15 feet.” said Guidroz.

At the Dean Domingues Compost Facility, Christmas trees and other green waste are carefully transformed into compost. The process takes six to eight months, guided by natural microbial activity that breaks down organic materials.

First, the pile of tree trimmings, shrubs, and other green waste is sent through a grinding machine. Then, a moisture-monitoring machine ensures the proper level of humidity, followed by a tiller that checks air quality. Once the process is complete, the result is rich, organic compost.

"This is great stuff to put around trees," Guidroz said. "It helps retain moisture at the root and prevents water from running off, which can contribute to drainage problems."

Before recycling your Christmas tree, Guidroz recommends ensuring it’s free of non-natural materials, such as lights, tinsel, or ornaments. "The tree has to be free of anything that’s not natural," he emphasized.

If you want to get rid of your Christmas just placed them near the curb and garbage pickup crews will come on regular business days to pick it up.

For more information on Christmas tree recycling, click here.

