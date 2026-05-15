Lafayette Parish Clerk breaks down voting rules, changes ahead of saturday’s election

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As Louisiana voters prepare for Saturday’s election, Lafayette Parish election officials are urging residents to take a few simple steps ahead of time to avoid confusion and delays at the polls, including confirming their polling location, bringing proper identification, and reviewing their sample ballot.

Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret says one of the most effective tools for voters is the Geaux Vote app, which provides personalized election information directly to users’ phones.

“Best thing you can do is put the Geaux Vote app on you phone,” Perret said.

Perret emphasized that the app allows voters to access key details ahead of time, helping streamline the voting process once they arrive at their assigned precinct.

“Your personal ballot comes up on your iPhone, and you’re allowed by law to bring that into the voting booth with you, it will have your personal ballot on there for you,” Perret said.

Election officials also stress that voters must still bring a valid photo ID in order to cast a ballot. Perret noted that while most voters are already properly registered, thousands in Lafayette Parish may need to update their address before being allowed to vote. He also explained that some voters will encounter a new step this election cycle involving a formal declaration at the polls.

“That will get you started. Now there are 23,000 voters in Lafayette Parish that will have to update their address first before they are allowed to vote, and then you will be asked to make a declaration,” Perret said.

The declaration applies to voters registered with no party affiliation who will be voting in the U.S. Senate race under Louisiana’s new closed primary system. Those voters must select a party ballot at the polls in order to participate, and that choice will remain in effect for both the current election and any potential runoff, without permanently changing their voter registration status. To read more about the declaration, click here.

Perret says the change could create some confusion at polling places, which is why they are encouraging voters to prepare in advance by reviewing their ballot and precinct information through the Geaux Vote app or the state’s election resources.

“We always say two 291-6400 if you have any questions," Perret said. "We will be here until the last vote is counted."

Polls across Louisiana will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Officials are encouraging voters to plan ahead and arrive prepared to ensure a smooth voting experience.

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