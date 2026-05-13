Louisiana’s closed primary changes voting process for ‘no party’ voters

LAFAYETTE, La. — As Louisiana voters prepare for Saturday’s election, the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s Office is clarifying what the new closed primary process will mean for nearly 47,000 residents registered with no party affiliation.

“You will get this declaration one-page form that you will be asked to sign, that the commissioner will then sign, and then you’ll be allowed to go into the voting precinct and vote however you want,” Clerk of Court Louis Perret explained.

For the United States Senate race, no party voters must declare a party preference on this form to participate in the closed primary. Once the form is signed, it “locks you in” for both the May 16 election and the June runoff. “So if you choose a Democratic ballot, May and June you must vote Democrat. November, December — back to your no party registration, you can vote however you like,” said Perret, emphasizing that signing the form does not permanently change a voter’s party registration.

While the closed party rules only apply to the U.S. Senate race, all registered voters — regardless of party — can still vote on five constitutional amendments and on the Lafayette Parish library tax renewal, which generates about $10 million a year for the local library system.

“We’re still going through this for United States Senator, five very important constitutional amendments, and then — very important for Lafayette Parish — the library tax renewal,” Perret said.

The Clerk’s Office warns that the new procedure is expected to cause some delays and confusion at polling places, but urges voters to educate themselves and participate nonetheless. “What you can do as an American is you can educate yourself and participate in our representative democracy by expressing your views through the voting booth,” Perret added.

Voters are encouraged to review their sample ballots and find additional information at GeauxVote.com or by downloading the Geaux Vote app before heading to the polls.

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