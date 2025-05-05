Lafayette Parish braces for severe weather, flash flood watch issued

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Residents across Lafayette Parish are being urged to prepare now for hazardous weather expected to move into the area beginning Tuesday afternoon and continue through Thursday morning.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the parish, with forecasts calling for four to eight inches of rain, strong winds, large hail and a high risk of localized flash flooding.

Officials with the Lafayette Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) said they are actively monitoring weather developments in coordination with local agencies and emergency responders.

Business owners are also being asked to take precautions ahead of the storm. Sandbags are available at select locations; for details, click here.

