Lafayette man sentenced to 20 years in death of teen

A Lafayette man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison in connection with the death of a 16-year-old Northside High School student who was shot while sitting in a car with other girls on July 11, 2021, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Roytravian Simpson, 20, was indicted in 2022 along with his younger brother for second-degree murder in the death of Ja'Nya Hebert, the newspaper reports.

A Northside High School junior and competitive dancer who wanted to attend Grambling and join their dance team, Hebert was shot in the back while sitting in a vehicle in the 200 block of Harrington Drive in a car full of other girls, the Advocate reports.

Simpson recently struck a deal in which he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. He also pleaded guilty to two previous charges of armed robbery, the Advocate reports.

Assistant District Attorney Lance Beal said ballistics tests indicated Simpson did not fire the fatal shot, the newspaper reports.

In the plea deal, Simpson agreed to 10 years at hard labor for the robbery charges and 10 years for Hebert's death.

Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Royale Colbert had to decide whether the two 10-year sentences would run concurrently or consecutively.

Colbert heard from family and friends of the victim on Wednesday and addressed Simpson before deciding the sentences will run consecutively, the newspaper reports.

To read the whole story, including the family's reactions, click here.