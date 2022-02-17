Two indicted in shooting death of teenage girl

Two teenage brothers have been indicted in connection with the July slaying of a teenage girl.

Roytrevian Simpson, 17, and Natrevian Simpson, 16 were both indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

The victim, identified by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office as Ja'Nya Hebert, 16, of Lafayette, died in July. Police told us at the time that they found her lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her back. She died at a local hospital.

Police told us that she was sitting in a vehicle when someone began firing a gun in that direction; she was hit by gunfire as she sat in the vehicle.

Hebert's family remembered her as a spunky person, the life of the party, and a phenomenal dancer. At the time, the family says police told them their loved one was not the target of the shooting. According to investigators, Hebert was sitting in a vehicle on Harrington Drive when an unknown suspect began firing a gun in the direction of the vehicle, one round striking Hebert as she sat inside at around 1 a.m. on a Sunday morning.

