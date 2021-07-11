Teenage girl shot dead overnight in Lafayette

Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen girl dead early Sunday.

At approximately 1:00 am this morning, Lafayette Police were called to the 200 block of Harrington Drive for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 16-year-old female lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to the back.

Officers on scene began administering lifesaving measures until the victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance; she later died at the hospital, police say.

According to Lafayette Police investigators, the teen was sitting in a vehicle when an unknown suspect began firing a gun in the direction of the vehicle. One of the rounds fired struck the victim as she sat in the vehicle. The suspects fled the area.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. The investigation remains ongoing.