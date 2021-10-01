Two teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a July homicide in Lafayette

Police say the two additional arrests were made on September 30, 2021, in reference to the homicide that occurred on July 11, 2021 in the 200 block of Harrington Drive.

One 15-year-old and a 16-year-old have been taken into custody and placed under arrest both on charges of First Degree Murder and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon.

Police say that all suspects believed to be involved in the homicide have been apprehended.

An investigation is ongoing.

On July 13, agents with the Louisiana’s Western District of the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force arrested a 16-year suspect

These arrested are in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl Ja'Nya Hebert.

KATC spoke to Hebert's Family following the shooting in July

