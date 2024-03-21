Lafayette man indicted in the first homicide of 2024

A Lafayette grand jury has indicted a man accused in the first homicide Lafayette had this year.

On New Year's Day, police were called to the 800 block of Martin Luther King after residents heard gunfire.

They found Brian A. Amune, 35, lying in the road, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A grand jury has now indicted Alvin Joseph Fitch Jr., 18, on one count of second-degree murder in the death. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

