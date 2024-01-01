Police investigating early-morning homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. — Police are investigating an early-morning homicide.

On January 1, 2024, around 3:30 a.m., Lafayette Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, one victim was located in the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are asking if anyone in the community has any information regarding this incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

