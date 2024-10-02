Lafayette Joins Thousands Nationwide to Celebrate 41st National Night Out

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette joined thousands of communities across the U.S. for the 41st Annual National Night Out, a crime and drug prevention event aimed at building stronger relationships between local law enforcement and the public.

The event featured live entertainment, music, and free food, drawing large crowds. Officials stressed that the night is more than a celebration, emphasizing its role in strengthening connections between neighbors and law enforcement.

National Night Out events took place across Acadiana and the nation, with nearly 17,000 communities participating. The initiative focuses on raising awareness about crime and drug prevention, rallying local support for anticrime efforts, and sending a clear message that neighborhoods are united against crime.