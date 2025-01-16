Lafayette firefighters see increase in house fires

LAFAYETTE PARISH — In the first 15 days of 2025, Lafayette firefighters have already fought 17 house fires in Lafayette Parish. With colder temperatures approaching, fire officials are concerned that the number could rise due to heat-related incidents.

Alton Trahan, a spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department, confirmed that at least three of the 17 fires were weather-related, with residents trying to stay warm during the chillier-than-usual conditions. Trahan stressed that it's rare for the department to see this many fires so early in the year, prompting them to issue safety warnings.

"Fireplace fires are one of our main concerns," said Trahan. "It's not just about the ashes, although that’s a fire hazard; it’s about how much wood people are burning, how long they’re burning it, and whether the fireplaces are being properly maintained. Insulation and inspection are also key factors."

Trahan noted that electrical fires have also been an issue, especially with residents overloading circuits in an attempt to keep warm.

"The problem often happens when people are asleep, which is why working smoke alarms are critical," Trahan said. "Safety should always be the top priority."

To help prevent future fires, the Lafayette Fire Department offers free smoke alarms and installation services to residents in need. Trahan urged everyone to take extra precautions as the forecast calls for even colder weather ahead.

For more information or to request a smoke alarm, contact the Lafayette Fire Department.