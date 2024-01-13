Lafayette Fire Department sees increase in vacant house fires during winter months

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Jan 12, 2024- It's only been two weeks into 2024, and the Lafayette Fire Department has already battled two vacant house fires caused by a person seeking shelter. "Any time there's a dip in the temperature where it gets as cold as it's going to be on next week we know that the homeless population and other individuals will be inside these structures. They will find them quicker than we will and unfortunately sometimes fires ensues because they have to keep warm," said Alton Trahan, Lafayette Fire Department. Trahan said there were eight vacant house fires last year.

Officials are meeting to discuss a plan of action to help those seeking shelter ahead of next week's weather. We'll have that information as soon as those plans are finalized.

