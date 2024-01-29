Lafayette caretaker indicted in death of toddler

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted a caretaker in connection with the death of an 18-month-old child, the 15th Judicial District announced today.

The grand jury indicted Alayjah Kennedy, 19, of Lafayette, on one count of second-degree murder.

Lafayette Police say the child died at a Lafayette hospital on September 5, 2023, after being brought there with injuries sustained under "suspicious circumstances."

Investigators determined that Kennedy, then 18, was taking care of the little boy when the injuries allegedly occurred. She was placed in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $1 million bond at the time.

