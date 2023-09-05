Toddler dies; caretaker booked with murder

Lafayette Police say an 18-month-old child died from injuries at a Lafayette hospital Tuesday.

The teenager who allegedly was taking care of the little boy when the injuries occurred has been booked with first-degree muder.

Police say they were called to a local hospital shortly after the injured child was brought there with injuries sustained in "suspicious circumstances."

Investigators determined that Alayjah Kennedy, 18, of Lafayette, was taking care of the little boy when the injuries allegedly happened.

Kennedy first was booked with attempted first-degree murder, but that charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder.

She remained in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center as of Tuesday afternoon, in lieu of $1 million bond.