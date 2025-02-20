Lafayette Cajundome hosts Louisiana Elementary and Junior Beta Club Convention

Lafayette, LA - This week, the Lafayette Cajundome hosted the Louisiana Elementary and Junior Beta Club Convention. The event is the largest Junior Beta Convention in the country.

Over 11,000 students from across the state gathered in Lafayette to show their pride for Beta's black and gold.

We discussed this year's convention turnout, activities, and impact with Dr. Keith Leger, State Chair Counsel for the Louisiana Beta Club.

"We're looking at about 13,000 students, chaperones, (and) club sponsors here, competing in a variety of events...quiz bowl, robotics, engineering, academic tests. Yeah, students actually volunteer to come here and take tests, get that---as well as many different talents on stage, visual arts, performing arts.

There's something for every, every kid, here at the Beta Club convention."

The 5-day convention wraps up Friday and is projected to generate over 2.6 million dollars for Lafayette's local hospitality market.

