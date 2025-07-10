Lafayette artist’s license plate design rolls out statewide to support the arts

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A new Louisiana specialty license plate is helping drivers show their support for the arts—while showcasing the work of a local designer.

Denise Gallagher, a Lafayette-based graphic artist, was selected through an open call by the Louisiana Partnership for the Arts (LPA) to create the plate’s design. The process began nearly two years ago and culminated in a colorful, symbolic piece now available to drivers across the state.

“I’ve done a lot of art that represents Louisiana and I love my Louisiana home and I’m inspired a lot,” Gallagher said.

The final design features imagery that reflects the state’s diverse creative landscape, including visual arts, literature, and music.

“As a graphic designer I was excited to really kind of think about the symbolism and things that go into the arts, that represent the arts, there an Ingrid, there are books to represent literature. A paintbrush which represents the visual arts. All these different things which represent the visual arts in Louisiana,” she said.

Proceeds from each plate benefit the Louisiana Partnership for the Arts and its statewide initiatives. The specialty plate is valid for life and can be transferred between vehicles, making it both a practical and impactful investment for supporters of the arts.

Gallagher, who has illustrated children’s books and created artwork for public campaigns and publications, said this project gave her the chance to contribute to something that will be seen across the state.

“If I see ya, I’ll honk and wave! ” she said.

Those interested in purchasing the plate can click here