Parents react to off-campus housing for UL students

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Woodspring Suites Extended Stay Hotel was recently converted into off-campus satellite housing for University of Louisiana at Lafayette students.

This also comes after the hotel had given eviction notices to guests who had previously stayed there, stating that they had days to move to make way for incoming UL students. To read that story click here.

For the 2024-2025 academic year, students staying at the converted hotel can expect a setup similar to other off-campus residences.

According to a letter sent by the university to those moving into the hotel, it will operate with:

Resident assistants (RAs) living in the building to replicate a campus living environment



Regular patrols by UL Lafayette Police

University bus shuttles to transport students to and from campus

Night guards will be stationed at the hotels daily from midnight until 8 a.m.

24/7 coverage of front desk and card access will be required to enter the building after hours

While the decision is intended to help alleviate the university’s housing shortage for the upcoming semester, it has frustrated many parents.

However, the late timing of the announcement and additional costs have been overwhelming for some parents like Anne Williams, who decided to enroll their son at another college where on-campus housing is guaranteed.

"The main thing was the lack of communication. For them to have done this process where they were able to take over these two hotels, you know, this process was months long, we went through orientation, and it really feels like these students are on the side," she says.

KATC reached out to Eric Maron, Senior Communications Representative at UL Lafayette, and asked how the university converted the hotel to prepare for student housing. He says:

The hotel staff converted single rooms into double occupancy rooms



Additional desks and chairs were added to rooms so each student has their own study area



All areas of the hotels received a deep cleaning

According to the UL housing website, first-time freshmen move-in is scheduled for August 17 and 18, and upperclassmen move-in can move on August 21 - 24, 2024.

For more details on the changes and what students can expect when moving in, click here.

