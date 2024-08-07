Evictions at WoodSpring Suites makes way for UL Students

LAFAYETTE, La — Guests at the WoodSpring Suites extended stay hotel have just a few days to gather their belongings and find somewhere else to stay.

This sudden move comes as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette prepares to convert the hotel into off-campus housing for students.

Residents who have been staying at the hotel for months are now having to find other places to stay or figure out their next steps, like the Bennetts, who relocated from Rapides Parish to Lafayette for job opportunities and a better home.

Silbya Bennett and her family have lived at WoodSpring Suites for nine months and said they were given just eight days to move out. She said some of her neighbors only had one.

KATC reached out to the UL Office of Communications and asked why this is happening.

"UL Lafayette is experiencing record-breaking demand for campus housing, and staff in the Office of Housing and Residential Life has identified two local hotels that will function as extensions of campus residence halls. The University fully leased both properties, and the locations will be 100% occupied by UL Lafayette students and will be managed, supervised and secured by University personnel.

The University is committed to ensuring that students housed in these satellite locations will receive the full benefits of the vibrant campus community that UL Lafayette provides.

Students in satellite housing will move in at the same times as on-campus residents. First-time freshmen will move in on Aug. 17-18. Continuing students will move in Aug. 21-24.

Transportation Services will provide shuttle service to and from campus for hotel residents from 6:30 am until 10 p.m. daily, seven days a week."

For the Bennetts, they said they can understand the need for housing, but said having a roof over their head is important to them as well.

"I would never want to deny anyone a home or a place to stay, especially when it comes to young people trying to get an education. I don’t feel any kind of way against them, but I feel like they could’ve handled it better and given us more time,” said Bennett said, who is now considering moving her family back to Rapides or even sleeping in her car temporarily.

KATC attempted to reach WoodSpring Suites for comment and also asked for contact information of the hotel group's owner. The hotel's reception desk declined to provide information and had no comment on the situation.

If you would like to donate, click here for a link to the Bennett family's GoFundMe.

