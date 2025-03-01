Krewe Allons Launches Mardi Gras 2025, supporting UL athletes

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette’s streets were alive with the sights and sounds of Mardi Gras 2025 as Krewe Allons officially kicked off Lafayette's Mardi Gras weekend.

On Feb. 28, 2025, families, friends, and revelers lined the route for an exciting celebration filled with vibrant floats, lively marching bands, and high-energy dance teams.

Presented in partnership with the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association, the parade featured dazzling floats that lit up the night for families to see.

The parade is a key fundraiser for the Krewe Allons collective, which directly benefits student-athletes at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL). "We are the only NIL collective that has its own Mardi Gras parade, and all the proceeds go to the Krewe Allons collective, which supports the student-athletes and their various needs," said Bryan Naggard, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at UL.

“The collective is the vehicle that allows us to do that, and this parade is one of our main fundraisers for those endeavors,” Naggard added, highlighting the importance of the event in helping student-athletes through their services and initiatives.

From Pontiac Point to Cajun Field, the streets were packed with spectators of all ages, many waving beads and cheering on the incredible participants. The parade also showcased marching bands and dynamic dance teams from local schools.

