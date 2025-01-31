LIST: 2025 Mardi Gras parades in Acadiana

Carnival season is here and the first parade kicks off soon. We created a list of parades and chicken runs in Acadiana below. If we missed one or you want to add to this list, send the information to news@katctv.com.

ACADIA PARISH

FEBRUARY 15, 2025



Rayne Mardi Gras Parade will roll on February 15 at 2 pm down the Boulevard and a cook off to follow at the Rayne Civic Center

MARCH 2, 2025

Courir de Mardi Gras and parade in Church Point. Courir kicks of at 8 am and ends downtown at a parade at 1:30 pm.

EVANGELINE PARISH

IBERIA PARISH

FEBRUARY 2, 2025



Bayou Mardi Gras Parade is the first Mardi Gras Parade in Acadiana. Kicks off at 2 pm

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH

FEBRUARY 15, 2025



Welsh's country run and parade in Welsh

FEBRUARY 22, 2025



Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Run and Parade will be held February 22

LAFAYETTE PARISH

FEBRUARY 15, 2025



Carencro Mardi Gras Parade rolls at 2 pm at Carencro High School and ends at the community center



FEBRUARY 21, 2025



Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade rolls at 7 pm in downtown Lafayette

FEBRUARY 22, 2025

Scott Mardi Gras parade rolls at 11 am

FEBRUARY 23, 2025

Vermilionville Courir - Come out to Vermilionville, the cultural arm of Bayou Vermilion District, to experience a traditional Mardi Gras run Sunday, February 23, 2025. The whole family can participate in this interactive event where the Basile Mardi Gras Association shares in the medieval tradition of the Courir de Mardi Gras. Disguised revelers, led by Le Capitaine and singing La Chanson de Mardi Gras will make their way through the historic village begging for the ingredients to make a gumbo. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a screening of Pat Mire’s iconic Mardi Gras documentary, “Dance for a Chicken,” which reveals the secrets and history of the rural Mardi Gras run or Courir. At 11 AM, musician Kevin Rees will demonstrate the use of the “Chanson de Mardi Gras,” with the attendees. At 11:30 AM, the Basile Mardi Gras Association will begin the run through the historic village and will end with the famous chicken chase for children. After the run, grab a delicious lunch at Vermilionville’s restaurant, La Cuisine de Maman, then join us in the dancehall for live music from the Pine Leaf Boys, 1 PM – 4 PM. There will be king cake tasting and a Capuchon (traditional pointy hat) craft for the kids as well.

FEBRUARY 28, 2025



Le Festival de Mardi Gras is a carnival with rides, food and live music. Parades roll through festival grounds

Krewe of Allons 'Kick-off' Parade starts at Pontiac Point to Cajun Field at 6:30 pm

MARCH 1, 2025



Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade starts at 11 am at the Public Works building in Youngsville

Children's Parade starts at 12:30 pm. Downtown to Cajun Field in Lafayette

Krewe of Bonaparte Parade at 6:30 pm in Lafayette

ST. LANDRY PARISH

FEBRUARY 15, 2025

Lebeau Mardi Gras Chicken Run at 103 Lebeau Church Road, Lebeau, 11 am - 5 pm

Mardi Gras Festival begins in Eunice

MARCH 1, 2025

Cankton Courir de Mardi Gras will be held March 1 at the Landon Pitre Memorial Park 7 am to 6 pm

Eunice Lil' Mardi Gras (children) will be held March 1 at 3 pm at the Eunice Recreation Complex

MARCH 2, 2025



Lunde Gras Boucherie - Lakeview Park

ST. MARTIN PARISH

MARCH 2, 2025



Newcomer's Mardi Gras in St. Martinville

Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade at 2 pm

ST. MARY PARISH

FEBRUARY 28, 2025



Krewe of Adonis in Morgan City kicks off at 7 pm. Begins on 2nd Street and ends at the Morgan City Auditorium

MARCH 1, 2025



Krewe of Dionysius Parade in Berwick

Cypremort Point Boat Parade at 1 pm

MARCH 2, 2025

Krewe of Galtea Mardi Gras parade in Morgan City kicks of at 2 pm.

VERMILION PARISH

