LIST: 2025 Mardi Gras parades in Acadiana

Carnival season is here and the first parade kicks off soon. We created a list of parades and chicken runs in Acadiana below. If we missed one or you want to add to this list, send the information to news@katctv.com.
ACADIA PARISH
FEBRUARY 15, 2025
- Rayne Mardi Gras Parade will roll on February 15 at 2 pm down the Boulevard and a cook off to follow at the Rayne Civic Center
MARCH 2, 2025
- Courir de Mardi Gras and parade in Church Point. Courir kicks of at 8 am and ends downtown at a parade at 1:30 pm.
EVANGELINE PARISH
IBERIA PARISH
FEBRUARY 2, 2025
- Bayou Mardi Gras Parade is the first Mardi Gras Parade in Acadiana. Kicks off at 2 pm
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH
FEBRUARY 15, 2025
- Welsh's country run and parade in Welsh
FEBRUARY 22, 2025
- Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Run and Parade will be held February 22
LAFAYETTE PARISH
FEBRUARY 15, 2025
- Carencro Mardi Gras Parade rolls at 2 pm at Carencro High School and ends at the community center
FEBRUARY 21, 2025
- Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade rolls at 7 pm in downtown Lafayette
FEBRUARY 22, 2025
- Scott Mardi Gras parade rolls at 11 am
FEBRUARY 23, 2025
Vermilionville Courir - Come out to Vermilionville, the cultural arm of Bayou Vermilion District, to experience a traditional Mardi Gras run Sunday, February 23, 2025. The whole family can participate in this interactive event where the Basile Mardi Gras Association shares in the medieval tradition of the Courir de Mardi Gras. Disguised revelers, led by Le Capitaine and singing La Chanson de Mardi Gras will make their way through the historic village begging for the ingredients to make a gumbo. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a screening of Pat Mire’s iconic Mardi Gras documentary, “Dance for a Chicken,” which reveals the secrets and history of the rural Mardi Gras run or Courir. At 11 AM, musician Kevin Rees will demonstrate the use of the “Chanson de Mardi Gras,” with the attendees. At 11:30 AM, the Basile Mardi Gras Association will begin the run through the historic village and will end with the famous chicken chase for children. After the run, grab a delicious lunch at Vermilionville’s restaurant, La Cuisine de Maman, then join us in the dancehall for live music from the Pine Leaf Boys, 1 PM – 4 PM. There will be king cake tasting and a Capuchon (traditional pointy hat) craft for the kids as well.
FEBRUARY 28, 2025
- Le Festival de Mardi Gras is a carnival with rides, food and live music. Parades roll through festival grounds
- Krewe of Allons 'Kick-off' Parade starts at Pontiac Point to Cajun Field at 6:30 pm
MARCH 1, 2025
- Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade starts at 11 am at the Public Works building in Youngsville
- Children's Parade starts at 12:30 pm. Downtown to Cajun Field in Lafayette
- Krewe of Bonaparte Parade at 6:30 pm in Lafayette
ST. LANDRY PARISH
FEBRUARY 15, 2025
- Lebeau Mardi Gras Chicken Run at 103 Lebeau Church Road, Lebeau, 11 am - 5 pm
- Mardi Gras Festival begins in Eunice
MARCH 1, 2025
- Cankton Courir de Mardi Gras will be held March 1 at the Landon Pitre Memorial Park 7 am to 6 pm
- Eunice Lil' Mardi Gras (children) will be held March 1 at 3 pm at the Eunice Recreation Complex
MARCH 2, 2025
- Lunde Gras Boucherie - Lakeview Park
ST. MARTIN PARISH
MARCH 2, 2025
- Newcomer's Mardi Gras in St. Martinville
- Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade at 2 pm
ST. MARY PARISH
FEBRUARY 28, 2025
- Krewe of Adonis in Morgan City kicks off at 7 pm. Begins on 2nd Street and ends at the Morgan City Auditorium
MARCH 1, 2025
- Krewe of Dionysius Parade in Berwick
- Cypremort Point Boat Parade at 1 pm
MARCH 2, 2025
- Krewe of Galtea Mardi Gras parade in Morgan City kicks of at 2 pm.
VERMILION PARISH