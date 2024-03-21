Kiwanis Club accepting teddy bears for pediatric burn unit patients

The Kiwanis Club of Broussard Youngsville's annual Teddy Bear Drive is in full swing.

This drive aims to benefit the young patients of the pediatric burn unit located at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center here in Lafayette.

To donate, you must bring in a brand new teddy bear that is between 12 and 18 inches in size by April 8th to one of the following drop-off locations:

-Home Bank (both Broussard locations)

-The First National Bank of Jeanerette-Camillia Blvd (Lafayette)

-Ann Raush, State Farm Agent (Youngsville)

-Farmers State Bank & Trust (Youngsville)

You can also click Here to visit their Amazon wishlist, where you can purchase and ship teddy bears directly to the Kiwanis Club.

