Kids' Summer Camp: School of Rock Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Parents are prepping for the end of the school year, which is fast approaching.

There are tons of summer camp options available all throughout Acadiana. Over the last few weeks, I've compiled a fairly hefty list, which you can see here.

Each camp has a different focus, like health, religion, art or music, as is the case with School of Rock Lafayette.

"You get to meet new people and explore new music, and it's fun!" said Harper Dugas, one School of Rock camper.

Each camper chooses their instrument of focus during their camp.

Harper has been attending the camps for three years now, with her voice as her instrument.

"You'll get assigned songs that you'll have to learn, and you can write down your lyrics so you can have them memorized...," she said "...and you'll have all day to, like, learn and practice them, and then you'll perform them!"

Throughout the summer, the school holds six camps, all of which are divided by age, except for one, which is held for a group of students that may not otherwise get to have such an experience.

"We have one camp that's funded by...the Lafayette Parish School System for homeless and migrant families," said Christina Bertrand, general manager at School of Rock Lafayette. "We're going to put on one of our Rock 101 camps. They're not advertised to the public because they're all reserved for those students. So, they get a chance to come—no cost to them—and get to experience our program."

Again, to see our full list of camps around Acadiana, click here.

And if you would like to add your camp to our list, email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com with the information.