Jury convicts man in 2023 slaying

A Lafayette man has been convicted of murder in a 2023 slaying.

Thomas Devon Woods Jr., 32, was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder in the May 2023 shooting death of Rasheed Carmouche, 26.

At the time, Lafayette Police told us that Carmouche was walking in the 2700 block of E. Simcoe Street when Woods shot him. They arrested Thomas and booked him with second-degree murder and illegal discharge of weapons.

Court records show Thomas initial was charged via a bill of information with manslaughter, but that bill was dismissed and he was indicted on second-degree murder. His trial started Wednesday and the jury returned the verdict on Thursday.

Under Louisiana law, a second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

According to a release from the 15th Judicial District Attorney's office, Carmouche was walking with a bag of groceries when Thomas shot him. Carmouche fled, and banged on a stranger's front door, looking for help. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say the two men did not know each other and had no argument prior to the shooting. The shooting was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera and witnessed by several people. Woods surrendered six hours later and admitted the shooting, prosecutors say.

Assistant District Attorney Kaitlyn Mistretta prosecuted the case, with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney. Lafayette Police Detective Devin Touchet handled the case.