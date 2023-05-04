LPD investigates E. Simcoe Street homicide, one dead

At around 6:07 p.m. on Wednesday night, Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in progress in the 2500 block of E. Simcoe Street.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers began rendering life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of his injuries, police say.

According to Sgt. Robin Green, homicide investigators are currently on scene gathering information and piecing together the facts.

More information regarding this investigation will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.