Juneteenth festival aims at amplifying black voices

BROUSSARD, La. — Juneteenth is celebrated annually in the nation to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. A local festival aims to educate the community while bringing people together for a good time.

In 2021, it was officially recognized as a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Hosted by the SWLA Juneteenth Committee, the festival has been taking place for many years at Heymann Park. SWLA Board member Abram Freeman tells KATC, that it's known for being historical in African-American community.

"Since we been at Heymann Park the festival has grown more and more because people feel comfortable here," Freeman says. "The memories of our ancestors who died and fought for the right to have this festival at this park and we need to continue to do that."

Freeman emphasizes that Juneteenth is both a celebration and a time for reflection. To continue amplifying black voices, voting registration will also be at the festival.

"We need to remind our young people especially if you are old and can’t come, be reminded of the importance of voting, your vote is your voice," he says.

The SWLA Juneteenth Festival & Stone Soul Picnic will be held at Heymann Park Saturday, June 22, starting at 4:30 pm and will have: