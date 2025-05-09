Jolivette family pushes 'Segus Law' before lawmarkers

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Nearly one year after Lafayette Police Senior Cpl. Segus Jolivette was killed during a SWAT operation in Jeanerette, his family is pushing for a new law that would increase prison time for repeat offenders.

On Thursday, Jolivette’s wife, Alexis, delivered emotional testimony before state lawmakers in support of House Bill 11 — known as the Segus Jolivette Act. The bill would require convicted felons to serve more of their sentence after multiple convictions: 50% after a third offense, 75% after a fourth, and the full sentence after a fifth.

"One person's fate being released early from prison, stole the life of someone who was worth more than good behavior or time served," Alexis Jolivette said.

The Segus Jolivette Act was first proposed in 2024 by Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, following Jolivette’s death during a standoff with 30-year-old Nyjal Hurst.

Jolivette was attempting to serve Hurst with an arrest warrant when Hurst barricaded himself inside a home with two people, including a minor. Hurst had a long criminal history, including multiple arrests for violent crimes and repeated parole violations.

Alexis Jolivette testified that although Hurst's bullet did not kill her husband, Hurst's release from prison contributed to his death.

"The bullet that killed my husband did not come from Nyjal Hurst's weapon. That is my reality. I was torn between the badge my husband stood for and the person who initiated it all but today I stand with the badge he dedicated his life to," Jolivette said.

Chief Kip Judice echoed similar sentiments.

"If we do the math, on July 2024 on the date that he (Nyjal Hurst) had a standoff, he would still be incarcerated," Judice said.

Although H.B. 11 received strong support from lawmakers and law enforcement, the bill was temporarily deferred. Its provisions are now being added as an amendment to House Bill 260, authored by Republican State Rep. Debbie Villio.

Judice said the amendment route allows the legislation to address concerns raised by some judges and district attorneys about sentencing guidelines.

The bill’s original author, State Rep. Chad Boyer, said the work continues to ensure the bill is effective and fair.

“It covered some of our issues, but we still have work to do,” Boyer said. “Anything we can do to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again — we’ll do.”

In her closing remarks, Alexis Jolivette urged lawmakers to think beyond her own loss.

"Please consider these men and women who have to apprehend these suspects, unaware of the outcome," Jolivette said.

"Please consider the families that have to see their loved ones do a job that only the brave will do. And, most importantly, please consider my husband, my soulmate, Snr. CPL. Segus Jolivette, when considering implementing this bill."

The H.B 11 remains under consideration as lawmakers finalize amendments.