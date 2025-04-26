Jack Bech drafted No. 58 overall by Las Vegas Raiders

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Jack Bech, a Lafayette native and former LSU and TCU wide receiver, was selected No. 58 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bech began his college career at LSU, where he caught 43 passes for 489 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. He later transferred to TCU, where he recorded 35 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns during the 2024 season.

Across his college career, Bech totaled 78 receptions for 960 yards and seven touchdowns.

A graduate of St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette, Bech built a reputation as a reliable target with strong hands and versatility. He played both tight end and wide receiver at LSU before focusing solely on wide receiver at TCU.

This year's draft moment carried added significance for Bech and his family. His older brother, Tiger Bech, a former St. Thomas More and Princeton University football player, was killed in a terror attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. Tiger Bech, 27, was remembered by coaches, teammates and friends for his athletic ability and deep character.

