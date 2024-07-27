How to volunteer for Love Our Schools Summer Serve Day

LAFAYETTE, La. — The first day of school is fast approaching, which means it's now time for Love Our Schools Summer Serve Day.

Summer Serve Day is a day for community volunteers to come together, clean up Lafayette's schools and make sure they're all ready for the upcoming school year.

"Tomorrow we have our pressure washing blitz. This is actually a highly requested service from our schools because it's so impactful. It's a great way to freshen up the campus and make the kids feel really welcomed," said Jazmyn Jones, the Love Our Schools Café coordinator.

Volunteers are still needed at several schools around Lafayette.

To volunteer, fill out the event registration page here.