“How long?” TSA workers struggle without pay during shutdown

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — A partial government shutdown is once again straining Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees, leaving many working without pay while facing mounting financial pressure.

Union leaders say the situation is especially difficult given how recently federal workers endured a previous shutdown.

“To find ourselves in the midst of another shutdown, so close to the last one, you know—it’s really hard,” said Antoinette Wade, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1047.

Wade, who represents TSA workers across Mississippi and Louisiana, described the growing hardship facing employees tasked with maintaining airport security despite missing paychecks.

“It’s hard to be working, thinking about how am I going to feed my kids tonight,” Wade said. “Where’s that food going to come from? Where’s that money going to come from? How long is my gas tank going to last? That’s the question right now that every TSA worker is asking.”

The shutdown has left many officers balancing long hours, increased traveler volume and financial uncertainty, with no clear end in sight.

“How much longer can we be expected to sustain the traveling public in this way? How long?” Wade said.

Some workers are making significant sacrifices just to continue reporting for duty.

Wade said employees are taking second jobs, donating plasma for extra income and, in some cases, sleeping in their cars to avoid long commutes they can no longer afford.

“It’s just hard for those people to travel back and forth time and time again without receiving any type of pay,” she said.

In response, some communities and airports are stepping in to help.

Lafayette Regional Airport offered a way to help on their Facebook page:

"We're sharing the contact information below for anyone who would like to support local TSA workers through donations, including gift cards, during the current government shutdown affecting their pay. We appreciate everyone looking for ways to help our airport community," the post states. "If you’d like to donate, please contact John Gallet, Transportation Security Manager, at (318) 537-3558."

At LFT, officials have begun accepting non-cash donations, such as gift cards for groceries and gas, to support TSA agents during the shutdown.

Officials said the donations must be for specific retailers, including grocery stores and gas stations, and are limited to $20 per card, though multiple cards can be donated.

Click here to learn more about it.

The support offers temporary relief, but Wade said concerns remain about the long-term impact on the federal workforce.

“I worry for the future of federal employees and how many people are going to want to do these jobs if our financial security is just not even there to support our families time and time again,” she said.

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