Want to help your local TSA workers? Here's a way

It's been in the news for weeks - the political wrangling that is resulting in TSA employees not getting their paychecks. But sometimes the stories don't show the human face - those employees are real people who are going to work but haven't been paid for six weeks.

To help, airports and non-profits across the country are collecting donations to help those employees make ends meet.

In Lafayette, the Lafayette Regional Airport offered a way to help on their Facebook page:

"We're sharing the contact information below for anyone who would like to support local TSA workers through donations, including gift cards, during the current government shutdown affecting their pay. We appreciate everyone looking for ways to help our airport community," the post states. "If you’d like to donate, please contact John Gallet, Transportation Security Manager, at (318) 537-3558."

There are federal ethics laws that limit what kind of gifts federal employees can receive, so we reached out to Gallet about that.

Gallet told us that the Department of Homeland Security's attorneys are helping supervisors like him process all the donations so that no TSA employee has to worry about that.

"We track everything. If we don't get enough to give to all of them, we'll use the money to put meals, snacks, water and drinks in the breakroom," Gallet explained.

Gallet, who oversees the teams at the Lafayette and Lake Charles airports, reports all donations and the legal department checks everything to be sure it's all done legally.

He said that gift cards are welcome, but so are the donations that South Louisianans often lean to: food.

"They can bring food. Some people just give whatever they can, like some plate lunches," he said.

If you want to donate food for the employees, give Gallet a call or ask for a supervisor "and we'll take care of it," he said. But the donations do need to go through Gallet or other supervisors.

Here's what the AP reports about direct gifts to TSA workers, from this story.

For those wanting to help, it’s not as simple as going to the airport and giving cash or gift cards directly to TSA officers, who are prohibited from accepting gifts at screening locations, according to a DHS spokesperson.

But Aaron Barker, president of the AFGE Local 554 in Georgia, said TSA officer unions don’t have the same restrictions and can accept donations to distribute to their members. Barker recommends those who want to donate look up their local union district on the AFGE website, or give through their local labor council.

“For some people it can be life or death,” said Barker. “It’s just sad and terrible that this is happening.”

Union members have told Barker they’re unable to cover utility bills or pay for their children’s medical procedures. They’ve received eviction notices or had cars repossessed. They’re having trouble affording routine items, too.

“People don’t think about the things they just naturally have in their home, like toothpaste, bathroom tissue, milk, detergent, dish liquid,” he said. “I’m sure those things are a necessity for every TSA officer.”

Nonetheless, no donation can be as effective as an end to the shutdown. “The first thing they want is their paycheck,” said Barker. “The money is the most immediate need.”