Holy Family Catholic School encourages nursing in underserved communities

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The U.S. is currently experiencing a nursing shortage and, according to analysts, there’s an even greater shortage when it comes to Black nurses.

Holy Family Catholic School is looking to fill the gap with its ongoing Mini Nurses Program.

The program aims to promote nursing and healthcare careers for children in underserved communities.

"There needs to be more diversity in the nursing workforce,” noted Dr. Iris Malone, lead ambassador for the Mini Nurses Academy.

According to the American Association of College of Nurses (AACN), African American nurses made up just 6.7 percent of all nurses in 2024. Men accounted for just 9.4 percent of nurses.

AACN says there is a growing demand for more black and minority nurses around the country and in Acadiana.

"We find that there are not enough minority nurses, and sometimes they get discouraged because they don't know much about nurses, and so we are here to mentor and share our professional experience,” Dr. Malone noted.

On Wednesday, seven students graduated after concluding a nine-week program, teaching students about health topics, health disparity and access to healthcare.

"We target schools that are in underrepresented communities because those are the students that we can get as our minority students to entice them to join nursing,” said Dr. Malone.

The Acadiana Black Nurses Association began hosting the program at the school last year as a way to foster interest in the nursing field.

"It helps them to focus on careers and occupations where Blacks are underserved in the nursing profession, so bringing Doctors here, where they can see nurses and doctors in their own color,” remarked Rogers Griffin, Principal of Holy Family Catholic School.

Drayden Hebert, was the only male student in this year's class. He says he was inspired by someone close to his heart.

"My mom is a nurse, and I want to follow in her footsteps,” said Hebert.

For more information on Acadiana Black Nurses Association, visit their website here.