Himbolaw owners given deadline to correct violations by January 2025

Judge rules in ongoing dispute over Lafayette apartment complex; owners previously fined for $32K for neglect
Residents protest outside of Himbola Manor on July 30, 2024
LAFAYETTE PARISH — The owners of Himbola, a Lafayette apartment complex, have until January 2025 to address and correct numerous violations, including mold and extensive damage, according to the latest ruling by Judge Stuart Bowie during an adjudication hearing this morning.

Himbola representatives provided a timeline to rectify the violations, which were cited by city officials. In August, the owners were fined over $32,000 for failing to resolve more than 100 violations.

This marked the first time significant penalties were imposed after years of tenant complaints regarding the property’s living conditions.

