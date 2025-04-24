Heavy rain floods Verot School Road, impacting traffic and local businesses

LAFAYETTE, La. — Parts of Lafayette, including neighborhoods and streets, were impacted by severe flooding early Thursday morning.

Over on Verot School Road, high waters caused stalled vehicles and created a traffic jam as cars attempted to cross the high waters.

Randy Tran, who was simply trying to run errands for his mother, found himself stuck due to the floodwaters.

"Whenever she said, 'Let's go back home,' as you can see, we can't do that," Tran said. "We've kind of been stuck here for a while, and we are just waiting for the water to go down."

Floodwaters reached deep levels in some spots. One doughnut shop was starting their day like usual when they noticed how hard the rain was coming in.

"Yeah, I was worried, I was definitely worried," said Caden Briley, owner of Jak's Donuts.

Briley has experienced severe rain like this before.

"The 2016 floods around Youngsville, you know how it got really bad. They had to do a lot of remodeling because the water did get in here," he said.

This time, the store was safe from direct flooding, but the business still faced challenges.

"We were good, we were able to survive it," said Briley. "We did have a good bit of our electricity out; our AC went out. We had to close early today. There weren't many customers coming in."

High water is dangerous and can cause damage to the things we value the most, but during these times, high spirits also can help the situation.

"This is probably the third time I've seen it get this bad," Briley tells KATC. "That's the thing with Louisiana, you take it as it comes. You just gotta survive."

