Heavy morning showers becoming more scattered before tapering off tonight

Daniel Phillips

Showers and storms have been meandering across the area through the early morning hours of Thursday so take it easy out on those roads this morning.

If you tend to commute through areas that experience flooding then I'd suggest giving yourself enough time to take an alternate route if necessary.

These showers will eventually taper off through the morning and storms instead will start to become a little more scattered.

We won't be entirely done with the rain but it won't be as long lasting or as widespread as what we've experienced so far pre-dawn Thursday.

The scattered showers we will see in the afternoon will be losing steam come the evening and by the time Festival kicks off Thursday it will be much quieter.

Some of the Festival grounds may still be a little soggy but we won't have active rain and we'll be dry through the rest of the evening.

Temperatures will be warm and a little muggy but ultimately it should be a fairly nice evening downtown.

We'll see a return of spotty showers Friday afternoon with most of the activity popping up north of Highway 190 and staying mostly isolated and scattered.

Once again this should take place between mid morning and mid afternoon and by the time things get going in downtown Lafayette the weather will be quiet.

The weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Heat index values will push into the 90s so be prepared for the heat and make sure you're ready to drink plenty of water and wear that sunscreen, but other than that very little to worry about Saturday and Sunday.