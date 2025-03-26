Hearing a loud buzzing sound near the Saints Streets? We got answers

LAFAYETTE, La. — Neighbors near the Saint Streets and the Cajundome have been hearing a loud buzzing sound for a few days.

Many believed the noise might be coming from a nearby transformer possibly experiencing issues during the recent weather.

KATC wanted to learn more about this noise, so we contacted the Cajundome.

Representatives stated they are actively addressing a mechanical issue with the chiller that supports the Cajundome and Convention Center. The repair could take until next week, but they are disconnecting the machine when possible to stop the buzzing when the facility is not hosting an event.

